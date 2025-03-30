NHL writer links Boston Bruins to former forward in potential free agency reunion

Changes are abound this off-season for the Boston Bruins and there could be some big ones. There will be a rather big roster turnover, and just where general manager Don Sweeney and President Cam Neely decide to go remains to be seen.

Needs are everywhere on the roster, but the biggest needs would be with the forward grouping as there are multiple needs in the top-six and needs with the bottom-six. With eight games remaining in the 2024-25 season, the final two and a half weeks are going to be a tryout for a lot of players, especially younger players and players on expiring deals.

When free agency opens on July 1, just who the Bruins target will be interesting. Could Sweeney and look at brining back some former Bruins forwards? Maybe, and one NHL writer has linked a former Black and Gold forward to Boston if he doesn't sign with his current team.

NHL writer links Bruins to former forward Ryan Donato

Boston drafted Ryan Donato in the second round of the 2014 Entry Draft and 56th overall. He played in just 46 games over two seasons with the Black and Gold before being traded to the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline in February of 2019 for Charlie Coyle. Since that trade, he has played for the Wild, Seattle Kraken, San Jose Sharks, and Chicago Blackhawks.

He is currently with the Blackhawks and in the final year of his contract, but the son of Harvard coach and former Bruins forward Ted, is setting himself up to have get a payday this summer after having a career-year. He has 28 goals and 30 assists this season for Chicago in 71 games. This is all being done during another rough season in the Windy City for the Blackhawks.

Scott Powers of The Athletic wrote that Donato has a three-year, $4 million offer on the table from Chicago. Should he accept that, which a lot of people feel he will, then he won't become a free agent on July 1. However, if he doesn't accept it, then Powers listed the Bruins as a potential destination for Donato.

You would have to think that if Donato does hit free agency, Sweeney does kick the tires, but what would be the price? This feels like a Danton Heinen situation reunion as Boston had two years ago, but the question will be, does Sweeney and the Black and Gold's front office see Donato having another season like this one? That's the question that must be answered.