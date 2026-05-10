Former Bruins forward leads way near the top of one NHL writer's NHL free agent big board

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are rolling along in the conference semifinals, but for teams that have already had their season end, either by not making the playoffs or in the playoffs, there is an eye toward next season and a busy offseason.

As is the case every year, free agency is going to be a big topic for a lot, including the Boston Bruins. There are still nearly six weeks until free agency opens, and right now, the class isn't expected to blow a lot of people away. In fact, by the time free agency officially opens on July 1, the class could be even less attractive with some players likely re-signing with their current clubs.

One player who might hit free agency is former Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle. If he does, he'll be hotly coveted, and he is rising to the top of one NHL insider's free agency board.

Former Bruins forward Charlie Coyle surging up free agency big board

Coyle is 34 years old, and it's not too many times you see a 34-year-old at the top of a free agency big board, but it can be explained by two reasons why Coyle. One, as mentioned above, this isn't expected to be a big-name class. Two, Johnston summed it up perfectly.

"There’s nothing particularly flashy about Coyle’s game, but he remains a heavy-minutes depth center who can wear down opponents with a relentless style of play. He turned back the clock with 58 points for the Columbus Blue Jackets last season and will be an attractive piece for teams looking to shore up their middle six. Of note is the fact that Coyle has suited up for every game over the past five seasons, speaking to his consistency and durability,'' Johnston wrote.

Now, there is unlikely a reunion with the Bruins in store, as Sean Kuraly did, and Coyle might even remain with the Columbus Blue Jackets, but someone will overpay for a durable center in free agency. He is someone who can be very effective still 5-on-5 and on the penalty kill. He is still good at the face-off dot, but he can also slide out to the wing in a pinch.

Columbus had a very disappointing final couple of weeks of the regular season. Just when it looked like they were going to get into the playoffs, they faded. There are going to be big decisions in Ohio this summer, and Coyle will be at the center of them, you can bet.