Boston Bruins News: Don Sweeney, Sean Kuraly, stunning end to college coaching career

When the Boston Bruins met with the media to reflect on the 2025-26 season, one thing that stuck out was how much they praised the fans. Bruins fans, no matter where it is, at the TD Garden or on the road, travel and support their team.

However, after rolling through the regular season with a 29-11-1 home record, the second best in the NHL, the Bruins went winless in three playoff games against the Buffalo Sabres in the first round. That was maybe the biggest surprise of the first round series.

“We were a hell of a lot more competitive team, and our fanbase supported that. And we’re grateful. I’ve said before, we go out on the road and the Spoked-B travels really well,” Sweeney said. “We left it on the table in terms of not taking advantage of the situation at home for certain. And our players are perplexed; they’re disappointed that they weren’t able to do that.”

There is no debating that a big reason why the Black and Gold made the playoffs was the success they had at home. However, their struggles at home in the playoffs need to be examined further.

Ted Donato steps down as Harvard head coach

A couple of months after becoming the winningest coach in Harvard program history, Bruins forward Ted Donato announced that he's stepping away as head coach of his alma mater. This is a rather stunning development as he has been the face of the Crimson program as both a player and a coach.

Donato helped Harvard win the 1989 National Championship before heading off to the NHL for his career. It will be interesting to see what Donato's next move is: retirement, or does he look to make a move to the NHL?

More Boston Bruins & NHL News

On Thursday, the NHL continued to release the finalists for awards. This time, the finalists for the James Norris Memorial Trophy were announced, with Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres, Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets are the finalists. There is no debating these three are the Top 3.

Sweeney mentioned on Wednesday that three members of the Bruins were going to play for Team USA at the IIHF World Championships this month, but on Thursday, Team USA only listed James Hangens and Mason Lohrei on their pre-roster. Missing was Sean Kuraly, whom Sweeney mentioned previously as going.