Former Bruins' forward buries two goals for new team in stunning season-opening win

At the trade deadline in March, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney had a fire sale that blew up the roster for the rest of the season. Traded were Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, and Brandon Carlo as the big names.

All three of those deals were made toward the deadline itself, but the trades began a few days earlier. Trent Frederic was sent to the Edmonton Oilers a few days before the deadline day, and the night before, Sweeney sent forward Justin Brazeau to the Minnesota Wild. Included in the return was forward Marat Khusnutdinov, who is on the 2025-26 Bruins roster to begin the season.

Brazeau set career highs last season for the Black and Gold with 10 goals and 10 assists. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound rugged forward was someone whom Sweeney sold rather high since he was a pending free agent and wasn't returning to Boston. He struggled with the Wild, scoring just one goal and picking up an assist in 19 games. In six playoff games, he had two assists.

When free agency began, Minnesota let him hit the open market, and he agreed to a two-year, $3 million contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He made an immediate impact in their season opener against the New York Rangers.

Former Bruins forward Justin Brazeau scored two goals in the Penguins' season-opening win

Pittsburgh opened the season at Madison Square Garden against former coach Mike Sullivan and the Rangers, who are expected to have a huge bounce-back season. It's playoff or bust for New York. One game won't define a season, but Brazeau had a big hand in the Penguins' stunning win.

Brazeau opened the scoring late in the first period when he scored in tight against Igor Shesterkin, and then in the third period, with just over two minutes left, he added his second into an empty net in Pittsburgh's 3-0 victory.

GENO TO BRAZ 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OjfbvQtL2l — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 8, 2025

One game, two goals for the Pens, who will welcome any depth scoring they can get this season. It's just one game, but it's a solid start for a player who plays a heavy game and sprinkles the occasional offense.