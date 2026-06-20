Former Bruins first-round pick Jake DeBrusk gets wild three-team trade pitch by ESPN

As a frustrating 2025-26 season was coming to an end in the second half of the season, former Boston Bruins first-round pick Jake DeBrusk made it clear that he was not going to be looking forward to a rebuild with the Vancouver Canucks.

That is where Vancouver is headed after major changes already this offseason behind the bench and in the front office. They were hoping to land the first overall pick in next week's Entry Draft, but the Toronto Maple Leafs won the NHL Lottery Draft back in May, which was bad news not only to the Canucks, but also the Bruins.

It wouldn't be surprising if DeBrusk was moved this summer, and ESPN dropped a landing spot that would be a huge one for DeBrusk and one Western Conference powerhouse.

Jake DeBrusk picks up prediction to be traded to the Colorado Avalanche

Ryan S. Clark of ESPN proposed a three-team trade that would send DeBrusk to the Colorado Avalanche, Valeri Nichushkin to the Washington Capitals, and two draft picks going back to Vancouver.

That is certainly a wild trade proposal. DeBrusk going to the Avs would give them depth scoring in their middle-six. On a team like Colorado, he could thrive in that situation where he doesn't need to be the guy and can slide under the radar a bit. It was tough for him to be able to do that in Boston and certainly tougher in Vancouver after the big deal he signed.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney wouldn't think about reacquiring DeBrusk in a trade, would he? I mean, he did reacquire Jakub Lauko from the Minnesota Wild, but could you imagine DeBrusk returning to Boston? I highly doubt it would happen, as DeBrusk likely would want to go somewhere that would be considered a place where he can win and win now. Regardless if it's Colorado or somewhere else, there is a good chance Jake DeBrusk is on the move again this summer.