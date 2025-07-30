Former Bruins first-round bust has contract terminated after one season with new team

It has been 10 years since Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney had his first Entry Draft as GM in 2015. That year, he had three consecutive picks at No.'s 13, 14, and 15. He took Jakub Zboril, Jake DeBrusk, and Zach Senyshyn in succession.

Of the three, only DeBrusk carved out a full-time NHL career in Boston, but that ended last summer when he left the Black and Gold in free agency for the Vancouver Canucks. As for Zboril, and Senyshyn, well, things never worked out with the Bruins. Senyshyn requested a trade from the organization, and his request was granted, and Zboril was dealt away last year at the trade deadline.

After not being able to stick in the NHL with three different teams, he went overseas this past season and signed with HC Dynamo Pardubice of the Czech Extraliga. After 46 games overseas, Zboril is already looking for a new team in 2025-26.

Former Bruins defenseman Jakub Zboril has contract terminated overseas

Zobril and Dynamo Pardubice mutually agreed to terminate his contract after just 46 games this past season, making him a free agent again. He was traded by the Bruins at the trade deadline in March of 2024 to the Columbus Blue Jackets along with a 2027 third-round draft pick for current Boston defenseman Andrew Peeke.

After not sticking with the Blue Jackets, Zboril signed a PTO with the New Jersey Devils before training camp last season and did not end up landing a contract with them. After that, he decided to head overseas for the season, which didn't work out after inking a deal with Dynamo Pardubice.

Zboril played in 76 career NHL games in Boston with one goal and 15 assists while averaging 15:38 a night. He played in a career-high 42 games in the 2020-21 shortened season, but he only played in 34 games in three other seasons. The 28-year-old will once again be looking for work this summer, and he is unlikely to return to the NHL after being a first-round bust.