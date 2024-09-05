Former Boston Bruins first-round draft pick agree to PTO with the New Jersey Devils
By Scott Roche
The very first pick Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney made at the 2015 Entry Draft was for defenseman Jakub Zboril. It was the first of three straight picks in the first round with Sweeney also selecting Jake DeBrusk and Zach Senyshyn. Now, all three are no longer part of the organization with Senshyn leaving a couple of years ago in a trade before Zboril was dealt and DeBrusk left in free agency.
Back in March, the Bruins sent Zboril to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a trade that brought back Andrew Peeke to the Bruins. While Peeke is going to be a piece of the Boston defense this season, the same can’t be said for Zboril with the Blue Jackets who let him walk in free agency, and Thursday, he found a new home in the Eastern Conference.
Jakub Zboril agrees to a PTO with the New Jersey Devils
After spending over two months as a free agent, Zboril agreed to a PTO with the New Jersey Devils with a chance to earn a spot on a team that is looking to bounce back in 2024-25 in the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference.
Zboril was never able to get his footing with the Bruins and find a consistent NHL spot. He did make the roster in the shortened 2020-21 season and spent a lot of the time paired with veteran Kevan Miller, but after that season, trade and free agency blocked his path to a full-time NHL spot with the Black and Gold.
Say what you will, but the departure at the trade deadline with Zboril to Columbus and DeBrusk leaving in free agency to the Vancouver Canucks officially closes the door on the disastrous 2015 Entry Draft in the first round. One player can't find NHL work, one signs a PTO to remain in the league and another is in Western Canada with a new contract. Oh, what could have been.