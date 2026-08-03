Former Bruins assistant GM quickly lands back in the Eastern Conference

Last month, the Boston Bruins announced a slew of front office changes surrounding general manager Don Sweeney. The breadcrumbs were beginning to be dropped ahead of the NHL Entry Draft when former Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams joined the front office.

Adams was named Senior Advisor to the General Manager (could he be a replacement if Sweeney gets fired), and Dennis Bonvie was promoted to Assistant General Manager, Player Personnel, as some of the moves. Also mentioned in all the sweeping moves was that Sweeney's assistant GM, Evan Gold, was going to be leaving the organization on Aug. 1. His departure followed Jamie Langenbrunner's since the season ended in the first round of the playoffs against the Buffalo Sabres.

Mark Divver of New England Hockey Journal and NHL.com reported that he was hearing that Gold could land with the New York Islanders. On Monday, that move was confirmed by the club when Gold was named Assistant General Manager and General Manager of the Hamilton Hammers.

#Isles News: The New York Islanders announced today that the club has hired Evan Gold as Assistant General Manager and General Manager of the Hamilton Hammers. He joins Mathieu Darche’s Hockey Operations staff and will be involved in all facets of the club’s hockey operations. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) August 3, 2026

Former Bruins assistant GM Evan Gold lands with the Islanders

Gold spent 12 years with the Bruins before it came to an end on Saturday, officially. However, you knew it wasn't going to be long before he found a new home. He was a name linked to the Vancouver Canucks general manager opening, but was passed on. There was also some thought that he could have joined the Detroit Red Wings front office after some big turnover there this offseason. Would it have been surprising if he was a candidate to replace Steve Yzerman?

It feels like it's only a matter of time before Gold gets to run his own NHL front office. He did a tremendous job putting together a Providence Bruins roster in the American Hockey League (AHL), one that was the best in the league last season.