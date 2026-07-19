Bruins executive linked to rival's front office opening in the Atlantic Division

Earlier this month, the Boston Bruins announced some changes within management. Part of the moves: longtime Bruins assistant GM Evan Gold is leaving his post under general manager Don Sweeney on Aug. 1. He joins Jamie Langenbrunner as the second right-hand man of Sweeney to leave the organization this offseason.

Gold has been linked to jobs before this offseason. He was linked to the Vancouver Canucks opening, but was passed on. There were also some whispers that he could have been in the running for the Toronto Maple Leafs job. They went in a different direction.

Last week, another job opened up when Steve Yzerman stepped down in the Detroit Red Wings front office. It sent shockwaves through the NHL that the move happened just a couple of weeks following the NHL Entry Draft in late June, and free agency began. It will be interesting to see who ends up getting that position. Max Bultman of The Athletic listed some potential candidates for the opening in the Motor City, and Gold was mentioned.

Soon-to-be former Bruins assistant GM Evan Gold linked to Red Wings opening

Bultman listed a handful of potential candidates, with Gold among them. Again, his tenure with the Black and Gold ends on August 1, officially according to the Bruins.

"The Bruins recently announced Gold would be leaving in August, after more than a decade with the organization. That includes seven years as assistant general manager and the last three years as the general manager of their AHL affiliate in Providence. He has a background in multiple facets of hockey operations, including cap analysis, roster planning, contract negotiation and even pro scouting listed on his Bruins bio, after he started in legal affairs. That’s a diverse background, and he was recently a finalist for the Vancouver Canucks’ general manager opening,'' Bultman wrote.

Gold has been with Sweeney for a longtime and you could make the case that he's earned an opportunity to run an NHL front office with some big decisions to make. There might be no bigger place than in Detroit.

Gold was in charge of the Providence Bruins roster in the American Hockey League (AHL), and they are coming off a season in which they steamrolled through the AHL regular season before getting bounced by the Springfield Thunderbirds in the Calder Cup Playoffs. However, going to Detroit to turn things around is a much bigger task than building the P-Bruins roster.

There is going to be no shortage of options for the Red Wings to consider to fill the opening in the front office created by Yzerman. Gold is someone who continues to have his name mentioned and linked to openings, so you have to believe his day is coming. It's just a matter of when.