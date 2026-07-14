Boston Bruins front office overhaul points to potential bigger changes on the way

After the Boston Bruins were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in six games by the Buffalo Sabres, changes began to slowly happen. It started behind the bench with assistant coach Jay Leach leaving to pursue other coaching opportunities, which ended up with him being named the head coach of the Hartford Wolf Pack in the American Hockey League (AHL). Providence Bruins coach Ryan Mougenel also left to join the staff of the Vancouver Canucks.

As far as the front office goes, changes began to happen last month when assistant GM Jamie Langenbrunner left to pursue other opportunities (seeing a theme here) before he ended up landing a gig with the Nashville Predators as special assistant/advisor to new GM Chris McFarland.

There had been some rumors of some other moves coming within the front office, right before the NHL Entry Draft last month in Buffalo, former Sabres GM Kevyn Adams was added, but with no real title. That changed on Tuesday, and another key member of Boston's front office is also moving on.

Bruins announce front office shakeup ahead of 2026-27 season

On Tuesday morning, the Bruins announced that Adams was named Senior Advisor to the General Manager, Dennis Bonvie was named Assistant GM, Player Personnel, Jeremy Rogalski was named Assistant GM, Analytical Strategy, and Alex Gimenez was named Director of Hockey Operations, Collective Bargaining Agreement. It was also announced that assistant GM Evan Gold was leaving the organization effective August 1.

"As we continue to build our staff, these changes recognize the hard work and growth of people within our organization while also adding experienced voices to our group," said Sweeney in a team-issued statement. "I'm confident Kevyn, Dennis, Jeremy, and Alex will each play an important role as we continue to improve our team both this upcoming season and beyond. I'd also like to thank Evan for his contributions over the past several seasons. He has been a valued member of our Hockey Operations Department, and we appreciate everything he has done for our organization. We wish Evan and his family all the best as he pursues his next opportunity in the National Hockey League."

So what does all this mean? More than likely, Don Sweeney's seat is getting hotter. Sure, some Bruins fans will take the "I'll believe it when I see it" attitude, but the signs are there. This is a pivotal offseason for the Black and Gold, and mainly Sweeney. He has filled one of his team's three biggest needs this offseason, but the two most glaring needs remain a top-six center and a top-four, right-shot defenseman.

The NHL is heading toward its really quiet stage of the offseason, and the roster is unlikely to change much, if at all, before the end of August. However, these moves without a doubt create some questions surrounding Sweeney's safety. However, if Adams is a potential replacement, well, it should not excite Bruins fans given his track record with the Buffalo Sabres when he was in charge.