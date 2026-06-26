Bruins organization reportedly losing one coach that will not cause many fans to shed a tear

Over the last couple of seasons, the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) have been a wagon. In fact, they steamrolled through the 2025-26 regular season, only to be upset in the first round of the playoffs by the Springfield Thunderbirds.

That was a shocking end to a season that had so much promise with a talented roster. However, if there has been a knock on the P-Bruins, it has been the lack of development with some of the up-and-coming or top prospects in the system that are not developing quickly enough.

If there is a knock on Ryan Mougenel, it's been the lack of development of prospects in the AHL despite all of their team's success on the ice. It appears that the Bruins' general manager and their assistant GM, Evan Gold, are going to be looking for a head coach for the P-Bruins.

Providence Bruins coach Ryan Mougenel reportedly leaving to join Manny Malhotra's staff with the Vancouver Canucks

Frank Seravalli of hockey247.com reported late Thursday afternoon that Mougenel is leaving the Bruins organization to join Manny Malhotra's staff with the Vancouver Canucks. What's ironic is that Gold was reportedly a finalist for the GM position before Vancouver decided to go in a different direction.

As far as Mougenel goes, some Bruins fans are not going to shed a tear that he's leaving the organization if the rumor is true. The development of some players is what is frustrating. Fabian Lysell has been buried in the AHL since turning pro, and Matthew Poitras has also been in the AHL with no signs of being a full-time NHL player. That may change next season, but there are other factors that go into this.

Sweeney hasn't given many prospects a chance in the NHL full-time. Mason Lohrei and Fraser Minten have been mainstays, but after that, it's been few and far between. Mougenel is the second coach to leave the organization this offseason after Jay Leach left Marco Sturm's staff to become the head coach of the Hartford Wolf Pack.