Rumors suggest Bruins' front office shakeup could be coming, but not how you'd expect

Some Boston Bruins fans were calling for Don Sweeney to finally lose his job after the team's recent postseason struggles. While the team outperformed expectations this season, fans still wanted to see a little more heart in the playoffs, especially at TD Garden. Fans wouldn't have been too upset about a shakeup in the front office, but the one coming might not be exactly what they were expecting.

Evan Gold has been in the Bruins organization for over a decade, has been an assistant GM since 2019, and has been the GM of the Providence Bruins since 2023. He has been heavily involved in the Vancouver Canucks' search for a new GM, and all signs point to him being their choice to run the team.

While losing Gold felt like a foregone conclusion if the Bruins didn't want him to replace Sweeney, it's the people Gold may take with him who should be a bit worrisome for Boston fans. Rumors are circulating that Gold could attempt to bring fellow Assistant GM Jamie Langbrunner and Director of Hockey Analytics Jeremy Rogalski with him to Vancouver if he gets the job.

Dhaliwal was about to say Langenbrunner and Rogalski are probably coming with Gold (if it's him) from Boston but got distracted and sidetracked. 🤣🤣@DonnieandDhali — Taj (@taj1944) May 11, 2026

In a front office that already didn't have the greatest opinions amongst the fanbase, losing three of their highest-ranking members is a bit concerning if the Bruins don't find the right people to fill those roles. Gold and Langenbrunner are big losses, but losing the head of the analytics department could be disastrous in a league that is diving deeper and deeper into that realm.

The cynical fan might say that the failures of Providence and the questions about Boston's front office might make it better for those individuals to go elsewhere, allowing the loyal organization a fresh start. The Bruins never have a ton of turnover in their front office, but if they were forced to do so by staff members deciding to leave on their own, it might be for the better.

The Bruins don't have many options if Gold is set on leaving. The only real card they have to play is to promote Sweeney and then make Gold the new GM, which might cause some fans' heads to fall off with the prospect of Sweeney getting rewarded for some of his inadequacies. With the news about the Canucks' new GM likely to come soon, Bruins fans should get their answer rather quickly.