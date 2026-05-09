Boston Bruins facing potential significant front office change

When the Toronto Maple Leafs fired general manager Brad Treliving near the end of the regular season, it opened up one of the biggest jobs in the NHL. After a long search, the Maple Leafs ended up hiring former Arizona Coyotes general manager John Chayka to the same position.

Toronto was interested in the current Bruins assistant GM and GM of the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), Evan Gold. Losing Don Sweeney's right-hand man would have been a tough blow, but the Maple Leafs passed. Now, with things getting down to the nitty-gritty for the Vancouver Canucks, they could end up being the ones plucking Gold from Boston.

Bruins assistant GM reportedly a final for Canucks GM job

According to Rick Dhaliwal, the Canucks have begun informing candidates for their GM job that they are no longer in the running. According to Dhailwal, Gold and Ryan Johnson are believed to be the two finalists. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman doubled down on the rumors.

"Evan Gold, who is definitely on their radar and I believe was in there this week to be interviewed, he's done his responsibilities," Friedman reported. "I believe he was (in Vancouver) this week, and also his team is now out. So if it is going to heat up around him, it's really going to start to heat up around him now."

So, what does all this mean? If Gold is hired, that likely moves Jamie Langbrunner to his position, as he is already the assistant general manager of player personnel, but could there be changes with the P-Bruins? Does Gold look to give current Providence coach Ryan Mougenel a job in the NHL with the Cancucks? Given the struggles of the development of the younger players in Providence for the Bruins, and the lack of success they have had under him in the playoffs.

This will likely be decided very shortly, and we'll see if Gold is hired, what changes come from this for the organization under Sweeney remains to be seen. However, this could create a significant change for Boston.