Former Boston Bruins 2020 draft pick makes big decision on future

Time is running out for some Boston Bruins prospects to sign their contracts with the Boston Bruins, or they will become free agents and be able to sign elsewhere.

One of those free agents who had a decision to make after his college career ended this past season was defenseman Mason Langenbrunner. Selected in the fifth round of the 2020 Entry Draft, he has until Aug. 15 to sign with the Black and Gold. According to Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe, Langenbrunner won't be signing and is calling it a career after his career at Harvard came to an end.

Bruins 2020 draft pick Mason Langenbrunner retires

Dupont spoke with Mason's father, Jamie, who spent the last 11 years in Boston's front office before leaving for another opportunity in the NHL, and he explained why Mason has decided to call it a career and enter the workforce and pursue a business path as a partner in a couple of start-up companies.

“I was fortunate enough to see him play his last college game, pretty much knowing that was going to be it,” said Jamie. “Kind of sad to see it end, but it’s good to see your kids go after their passion. He understood how much you have to put into chasing the other [hockey] dream. He made more of a business decision than a heart decision on it, which isn’t always easy for a 23-year-old.”

As for Jamie, he is a special assistant/advisor to new Nashville Predators general manager Chris McFarland, who is coming over from the Colorado Avalanche. His role will be scouting potential targets in trades and free agency for Nashville.

In four seasons for the Crimson, Mason had nine goals and 17 assists, with his best season being in 2024-25 when he had six goals and 10 points. He becomes the latest player from the Bruins' 2020 draft class to move on after Sweeney traded first-round pick Fabian Lysell to the Avalanche last month.