Former Boston Bruins superstar's comment should fire up Toronto Maple Leafs fans

At the trade deadline, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney decided to become a seller and moved three players on March 7. Charlie Coyle was sent to the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference, while other players were sent to Atlantic Division rivals.

First, defenseman Brandon Carlo was sent to the Toronto Maple Leafs, while captain Brad Marchand was traded at the last minute to the Florida Panthers. There is a chance that the two former teammates will match up at some point in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and on Tuesday night, they met for the second time in a week, this time in South Florida. Before the game, Marchand was asked about his former teammate and he had a light-hearted and honest response.

Former Bruins captain Brad Marchand gives a funny and honest response about Brandon Carlo

After the Panthers' morning skate on Tuesday, Marchand was asked about Carlo and what the Maple Leafs are getting in the 6-foot-5 shutdown blueliner. Knowing Marchand, you knew something funny was coming before an honest answer.

“A scumbag,'' said Marchand jokingly before giving an honest answer. "Brando is one of my best buddies. They got an incredible teammate in the room, a great locker room guy, a great competitor. He’s one of the best defenseman at killing plays, one of the best sticks in the league and just a steady, steady guy that can log a ton of minutes. He wants to win. He competes at a very high level. So they got an incredible player back there.”

Bruins know that it was an accurate report from Marchand. Carlo is one of the best penalty killers they had with his long reach and ability to sacrifice his body to block shots. He's not going to light up the scoresheet, but he is a very good stay-at-home defenseman. Leave it to Marchand to bust some chops before a game and keep things lighthearted. However, Maple Leafs fans should be fired up and excited about Marchand's scouting report on Carlo ahead of the postseason.