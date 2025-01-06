3 former Boston Bruins players who are dearly missed this season

Just past the halfway point of the 2024-25 season, the Boston Bruins are sitting in third place in the Atlantic Division behind the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. Considering how they are playing, it’s surprising, but in an Eastern Conference that sees a lot of teams still trying to figure things out, it’s going to be that kind of year.

There are many reasons why the Black and Gold are in the spot they’re in from lack of goal-scoring to lack of production from their defensemen to some shaky goaltedning at times. Over the last two offseasons, GM Don Sweeney has let several free agents walk and some of them could be key players in the lineup for interim coach Joe Sacco today. Here are three free agents who the Bruins are wishing never left.

Jake DeBrusk

This one goes without saying. Say what you will about Jake DeBrusk’s effort on a nightly basis, but when the Bruins needed production, he usually found a way to produce. Whether it was even strength or on the power play, he had a knack for scoring goals, something Boston is lacking at times this season.

At the time this article is being written, DeBrusk leads the Vancouver Canucks in goals with 16 and he leads them in power-play goals with six. That would be good for second on the Black and Gold currently one behind David Pastrnak. When he was playing well, he was Boston’s best player at times and his ability to play in all situations is missed right now.

Tyler Bertuzzi

When he was acquired at the trade deadline in 2023, it was a move to make the Black and Gold a strong favorite to win the Stanley Cup during their record-breaking season. While the move was a great one, the Bruins were eliminated in the first round in seven games by the Florida Panthers. Bertuzzi and the team were not able to agree on a contract and left for the Toronto Maple Leafs before signing with the Chicago Blackhawks last summer.

If there was one player that was going to be a Bruin for a long time, it was Bertuzzi. He got to the dirty areas of the ice, he was able to finish as well as set up teammates. He plays with the grit that was perfect for the Boston lineup. This one will feel like one that got away for years to come.

James van Riemsdyk

The Bruins went a different route last summer with their bottom six, but James van Riemsdyk is someone who came and was a better player than a lot of people thought he was going to be. He had a workmanlike attitude and was a factor on the power play in front of the net where he got a fair amount of his goals.

He scored a goal in his return to Boston this season with the Columbus Blue Jackets and he has six goals and 12 points this season. Van Riemsdyk is a veteran who has had a lot of success in the NHL and he would be a huge veteran presence not only on the ice but in the locker room, something they are missing right now.

Keeping all three of these players would be impossible with cap space I get that, however, each brings something to the table that the Bruins are missing right now. It’s easy to sit back and second-guess decisions, however, these are clearly impactful players that got away.