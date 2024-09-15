Former Bruins forward agrees to a one-year contract with a Metropolitan Division team
By Scott Roche
One of the top remaining free-agent forwards came off the board Sunday. Former Boston Bruins James van Riemsdyk agreed to a one-year contract for $900,000 with the Columbus Blue Jackets, giving them some veteran leadership.
It was a little surprising that it took so long for van Riemsdyk to get signed. He was considered the top remaining free agent heading into training camp week and he would have been a perfect fit for a contender to add some veteran leadership and production in their bottom-six.
James van Riemsdyk starts 2024-25 with the Columbus Blue Jackets
Last season for the Bruins in 71 regular season games, van Riemsdyk had 11 goals and 27 assists, and early in the season, he did a lot of his work on the power play in front of the net. He also moved up and down the lineup for coach Jim Montgomery.
In the overall big picture, this is a smart move by Columbus GM Don Waddell as they bring in a veteran who can play anywhere in the lineup for the Blue Jackets and produce. Also, come March 7, if Columbus is out of a playoff position, he could be traded at the trade deadline for a draft pick, most likely a mid to late-round pick.
Columbus is the latest team that van Riemsdyk will play for and he is someone who could have been brought back on that type of one-year deal with the Black and Gold. Yes, they still need to sign Jeremy Swayman, however, for $900,000, and after the year JVR had last season wearing the Spoked-B, he certainly would have been worth taking a shot with. Who knows, maybe come trade deadline time Don Sweeney and Waddell can strike another deal after doing one last season that sent Andrew Peeke to Boston for Jakub Zboril.