2 under-the-radar free agent landing spots for Bruins forward James van Riemsdyk
By Scott Roche
One of the more underrated free agent signings that Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney had last summer was veteran James van Riemsdyk. With not a lot of cap space, Sweeney signed a bunch of cheap free agents and most of them worked out very well.
van Riemsdyk filled a spot in the middle-six for the Bruins and he played a big role in the power play unit, especially early in the season as a net-front presence. He finished his one season with the Black and Gold with 11 goals and 27 assists in 71 regular season games with a plus/minus of plus-7. He had four power-play goals and three assists. He was a welcomed addition to the lineup a veteran and is once again a free agent.
At this point in his career, you would have to imagine that JVR would be looking to join a Stanley Cup contender with the opportunity to win and these three teams could use him in their lineup as a free agent signing.
Vancouver Canucks
One team in the Western Conference that is getting close to getting over the hump in the playoffs is the Vancouver Canucks. They lost in the second round to the Edmonton Oilers in seven games and had some losses to their roster, but also added some pieces to make another run next season.
One player they added was former Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk, but van Riemsdyk is a veteran who could step in and fill a role in their bottom six as a veteran who can still produce. The Western Conference is going to be very good again next season and JVR is a veteran who could make a difference in the bottom of the lineup that Vancouver needs.
Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes are one Eastern Conference team that is always in the mix but recently has struggled to get over the top. Rod Brind'Amour is one of the better coaches in the NHL and with a young talented pool ready to take the next step.
According to Puck Pedia, Carolina has just under $12 million remaining in cap space and van Riemsdyk would not require much more than the $1 million he got from Boston last season. Adding JVR to the Hurricanes bottom-six would be a big addition for Brind'Amour both on and off the ice. They certainly have the cap space to make it work.
As much as a return to Boston makes sense, it's unlikely at this point.