Former Boston Bruins player latest to call it career & hang up the skates

The 2025 offseason has been a busy one in the NHL with the NHL Entry Draft and teams looking to bolster their rosters for the 2025-26 season. While a lot of the attention has been off the ice with roster moves, there have been a fair share of retirements that have taken place.

Boston has seen their fair share of former players retire over the last couple of years, and they have seen former players Tyler Johnson and Blake Wheeler hang up the skates this summer. Another former member of the Black and Gold has decided to hang it up; this time, a goalie.

Former Bruins goalie Anton Khudobin retires after 14 NHL seasons

Former Boston goalie Anton Khudobin, who had two different stints with the Bruins, retired after 14 NHL seasons. Aside from his time wearing the Spoked-B, he also had stops with the Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, and the Chicago Blackhawks. He last played in the 2022-23 season with Chicago, playing in just one game.

After 14 NHL seasons, Anton Khudobin has officially announced his retirement. 🙌



Congratulations, Dobby! pic.twitter.com/BkxwwrgRj5 — NHL (@NHL) August 5, 2025

Khudobin played one game for the Bruins in the 2011-12 season, then a year later he played in 14 games, going 9-4-1 with a 2.32 goals against average with a .920 save percentage. After stops with Carolina and Anaheim, he re-signed with Boston as a free agent for the 2016-17 season and went 23-12-8 over two seasons. During his four years with the Black and Gold, he went 33-16-9 with a 2.50 goals against average and a .914 save percentage in 62 games.

A seventh-round pick of the Wild in the 2004 Entry Draft, Khudobin carved out an NHL career that saw him go 114-92-33 with a 2.52 GAA with a .916 SV%. He won a career-high 19 games with the Hurricanes in the 2013-14 season, and he won 16 games three years in a row with the Bruins and Stars.