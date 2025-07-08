Former Boston Bruins forward retires following frustrating 2024-25 season

Right before the Boston Bruins gathered at Warrior Ice Arena last September for training camp for the 2024-25 season, general manager Don Sweeney signed veteran forward Tyler Johnson to a Professional Tryout (PTO). It was not a surprise signing as it was a low-risk, high-reward move for a Boston team needing depth.

Johnson brought what Boston needed, a veteran voice both on and off the ice and a great locker room guy. It took a while for him to work his way into the lineup and when he did, it didn't go as the Bruins would have liked. He played nine games and picked up two assists while averaging just over 13 minutes a night. Right before Christmas, the Bruins placed him on unconditional waivers, ending his time in Boston, and in the end, it also ended his time in the NHL.

Former Bruins forward Tyler Johnson retires from the NHL

Johnson announced on Monday that he was retiring from the NHL, ending a career that included winning the Stanley Cup twice with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He spent the majority of his career with Tampa Bay, nine years, before spending three years with the Chicago Blackhawks before the nine games with the Black and Gold.

During his 13 seasons in the NHL, Johnson played in 747 games with 193 goals and 240 assists in the regular season. He played in 116 playoff games with 32 goals and 33 assists, with his best postseason being in 2015 when he scored 13 goals and handed out 10 assists in 26 games for the Lightning. One year later in 2016, he had seven goals and 10 assists in just 17 postseason games for the Bolts. All of his playoff success was with Tampa Bay.

His time in Boston was short, but it was a signing by Sweeney that, if he had to do it over again, he would do. It just never ended up working out for Johnson in Boston and it's tough seeing him end his career like that.