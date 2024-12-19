Bruins Place Veteran Forward on Waivers

Last weekend, the Boston Bruins had an interesting decision to make when the New York Islanders placed forward Oliver Wahlstrom on waivers. Looking for forward depth on the right wing, Wahlstrom's numbers were not one of those of a player who was playing some good hockey, but his potential talent that has yet to come out says a different story.

Boston claimed the 11th overall pick of the 2018 Entry Draft by the Islanders and he had his first on-ice practice with the Black and Gold on Tuesday in Calgary before the Bruins 4-3 overtime win over the Flames. He was not in the lineup as interim coach Joe Sacco decided to go with the same lineup that got a win in Vancouver last Saturday night. To get Wahlstrom on the roster, if that does indeed end up being the move, GM Don Sweeney needed to make a move and it appears that moves come at the expense of a veteran forward.

Bruins place Tyler Johnson on waivers

On Thursday afternoon, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that Boston placed veteran forward Tyler Johnson on waivers for the purpose of contract termination. In nine games for the Bruins after signing before training camp on a PTO, Johnson had a pair of assists. He signed a contract in November after hanging around once the season started.

The #NHLBruins have placed Tyler Johnson on unconditional waivers. https://t.co/Q3l95xyfPm — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 19, 2024

When the Bruins signed him, they were hoping he was going to help their power play, similar to James van Riemsdyk last season. Was he expected to put up JVR numbers? No, but he was someone who could fill a bottom-six need and in the end, it never worked out.

As far as what comes next, this is a transaction to open the door for Oliver Wahlstrom to get into the lineup as early as Thursday night against the Edmonton Oilers in the final stop of their five-game road trip where the Black and Gold are 2-2-0 after starting out with two ugly losses against the Winnipeg Jets and Seattle Kraken.