Boston Bruins News: Another retirement, fond farewell, prospect bolts organization

At the trade deadline back in March, the Boston Bruins had a firesale with general manager Don Sweeney. The veteran GM traded some key players and big pieces of the the nteams core, Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, and Brandon Carlo, just to name a few.

Marchand was sent to the Florida Panthers, and Carlo was also sent to an Atlantic Division foe, the Toronto Maple Leafs. He is a big addition to one of the Black and Gold's division rivals, and four months after the trade, the Colorado native bid farewell to Bruins fans.

“Boston will always be a part of me. I feel so lucky to have worn that jersey, to have called this city home, and to have started my family here,” Carlo wrote on Instagram. “The memories on the ice were special — but it’s the people, the teammates, the friendships that truly changed my life. I’ll forever be grateful for every moment, every lesson, and every bond built along the way. Thank you, Boston… for everything. Excited for what’s next!"

Carlo was a key part of the Bruins' blueline during his tenure in Boston after being picked in the second round of the 2015 Entry Draft. A penalty killing specialist, he had multiple concussions with the Black and Gold, which kept him out of the lineup at times.

Former Boston Bruins forward Blake Wheeler retires

Former Bruins forward Blake Wheeler announced his retirement after 17 years in the NHL with four different teams, the Bruins, Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets, and New York Rangers, where he played his final season in 2024-25 with nine goals and 12 assists in 54 games with the Blueshirts.

Blake Wheeler is calling it a career after 1,172 games! 👏



Best of luck in retirement, Blake! pic.twitter.com/j1h41nVE80 — NHL (@NHL) July 19, 2025

The fifth overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2004 Entry Draft, Wheeler played three games in Boston and 221 career games. he had 50 goals and 60 assists wearing the Spoked-B with his best season being in 2008-09 when he had 21 goals and 24 assists in 81 games.

Wheeler spent the majority of his career with the Jets and played in 1,172 games in Winnipeg with 321 goals and 622 assists.

Bruins prospect Trevor Kuntar leaves organization in free agency

One Bruins prospect who never made it to Boston to play in an NHL game hit free agency and has signed with another American Hockey League (AHL) team after just two seasons in the organization, all with the Providence Bruins.

Trevor Kuntar signed with the Rochester Americans on a one-year contract, meaning the New York native will be playing closer to home. In 124 games with the P-Bruins, the former Boston College standout, selected in the third round of the 2020 Entry Draft, had 13 goals and 19 assists intwo seasons in Providence. His best season was in 2023-24 when he ahd 10 goals and 10 assists in 70 games.