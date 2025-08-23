Former Boston Bruins defenseman remarkably still looking for work in 2025-26

When Matt Grzelcyk left the Boston Bruins in free agency following the 2023-24 season, it didn't come as a surprise. The writing had been on the wall for some time as his last couple of seasons with the Black and Gold were marred with injuires.

However, after signing a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins for $2.75 million, he played in all 82 games, go figure, and scored a goal, but finished with a career-high 32 assists for a team that struggled and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again. After his one season in the Steel City, he is not returning to Pittsburgh, as of now, and remains a free agent, which is rather remarkable after the season he's coming off.

Former Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk remains a top free agent

There are still a handful of free agents remaining as we head toward the last week of August and training camps beginning in less than a month. Coming off a career year, would think that he would have found a home for next season by now, but it hasn't been the case, and his agent, Peter Fish, thinks that it may not be a bad thing, telling ESPN last month.

"Sometimes, it's not the worst thing to do. It's a little bit uneasy at times, but when you sit down and you can see exactly what teams have now," Fish said. "When you wait a little bit and can say, 'Well, this is definitely going to be a good spot for me.''

Grzelcyk is a player that a lot of teams could use. He is one of the top remaining puck-moving defensemen who is a free agent, and a 31-year-old can still run the power play from the point with the best of them. I get that teams are hesitant to give him a contract beyond a year because of multiple factors, but you have to think that he'll sign somewhere by training camp. He brings too much to the table not to be in a camp net month. There are still teams with cap space and the need for a player like Grzelcyk.