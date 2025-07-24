2 former Bruins still looking for new homes in free agency

We are just over three weeks into NHL free agency this summer and there are still some players who have yet to find a home for the 2025-26 season. There are teams with some cap space, however, some teams don't appear to be in any rush to use it.

As far as former Boston Bruins go, two former players are still unrestricted free agents (RFAs). Some of them still unsigned are not surprising, and it'll be interesting to see if they are signed before training camps open in September or if they sign a PTO. Here are two former Bruins still looking for work in late July.

Oliver Wahlstrom

Claimed off waivers in December, Oliver Wahlstrom was looking for a fresh start with the Bruins, and Don Sweeney was hoping that claiming him might help solve his team's offensive scoring woes. It didn't happen, and he ended up finishing the season with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Despite playing well with the P-Bruins, the Bruins moved on from him and let him walk this summer, and he has yet to find a home. A former first-round pick, Wahlstrom's best bet to finding a way into a training camp might be on a PTO. In 236 career NHL games in the regular season, he has 37 goals and 36 assists as the 11th overall pick of the 2018 Entry Draft. Boston claiming him was a low-risk, high-reward move that didn't pan out.

Matt Grzelcyk

It was strange not seeing Matt Grzelcyk wearing a Boston Bruins uniform this season after signing with the Pittsburgh Penguins last summer. Hoping to play his entire career in his hometown, he signed a one-year deal in the Steel City, but has yet to find a home for next season.

Grzelcyk had a good year with Pittsburgh on a team that once again missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The left-shot blue liner had one goal and 39 assists after playing in all 82 games. The 31-year-old still has some hockey left in him as teams are always looking for puck-moving defenseman, something Grzelcyk still excels at. Injuries have hampered him, but it was surprising to see him play the entire season last season in Pittsburgh.

It would be surprising to see Grzelcyk still unsigned by training camp, but anything is possible these days and age. As we enter the very quiet season in the NHL, there are still some free agents looking for work who may have to wait until closer to camp to find one to attend in September.