Former Boston Bruins coach quickly scooped by Eastern Conference rival

When the dust settled on the 2024-25 Boston Bruins season, the search began for a new head coach for the Black and Gold. Back in November, general manager Don Sweeney fired Jim Montgomery and replaced him on an interim basis with Joe Sacco for the rest of the season.

In the end, Sacco's impact was felt right away, as is the case with any coaching change, and he had the Black and Gold in a playoff spot until the first of the year. Then, after the calendar turned from 2024 to 2025, things went downhill and downhill quickly for the Bruins.

By the time the 4 Nations Face-Off rolled around, they were on the outside looking in for an Eastern Conference wild card spot, and following the break, things went south so quickly, Sweeney became a huge seller rather than a buyer at the trade deadline. He shipped out key players in what was a huge fire sale. Now, less than two months after the Bruins' season ended with a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on April 15 at the TD Garden, Boston has named their new coach, and it wasn't Sacco.

Former Bruins coach Joe Sacco hired by the New York Rangers

On Thursday morning, the Bruins officially announced the hiring of former forward Marco Sturm as their next head coach, which shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. I also shouldn't be a surprise that Sacco was not going to be retained as an assistant coach on Sturm's staff, and it didn't take long for the Boston native to get another job in the NHL.

Sacco was one of three coaches hired by the New York Rangers on Thursday afternoon, on Mike Sullivan's new staff. Joining Sacco are David Quinn and Ty Hennes. It's not surprising that Sacco landed on his feet again quickly.