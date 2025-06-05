Bruins end the drama by naming Marco Sturm franchise's next head coach

It has been almost two months since Boston Bruins brass met with the media at the TD Garden following a disappointing 2024-25 season that ended with a tie for last place in the Eastern Conference standings with the Philadelphia Flyers. In November, the Black and Gold fired Jim Montgomery after just over two seasons on the job and rode out the season with Joe Sacco as the interim coach.

When general manager Don Sweeney met with the media, he stated that he wanted to have a coach in place ahead of the NHL Entry Draft in Los Angeles at the end of June and the start of free agency on July 1. After all the other coaching jobs across the league got filled, the Bruins were the last ones standing before Thursday morning, when they announced on their X account that Marco Sturm would be their next head coach.

Bruins end suspense naming Marco Sturm next head coach

Sturm's name has been rumored for some time, and you got the feeling that it was only a matter of time before the hiring became official. He has spent the last three seasons as head coach of the American Hockey League's (AHL) Ontario Reign, leading them to three consecutive postseason appearances.

“We’re proud to name Marco as the 30th Head Coach of the Boston Bruins and welcome him, Astrid, Mason, and Kaydie to Boston,” said General Manager Don Sweeney. “Throughout this process, our goal was to identify a coach who could uphold our strong defensive foundation while helping us evolve offensively. We were also looking for a communicator and leader – someone who connects with players, develops young talent, and earns the respect of the room. Marco impressed us at every step with his preparation, clarity, and passion. His path – playing for multiple NHL teams, coaching internationally, and leading at both the AHL and NHL levels – has shaped a well-rounded coach who’s earned this opportunity. As a former Bruin, he understands what this team means to the city and our fans. We’re embracing a new direction with Marco behind the bench and are confident his energy, standards, and commitment to a competitive, hard-nosed brand of hockey reflect exactly what Bruins hockey should be.”

Sturm is going to be tasked with leading what the franchise hopes and fans hope is a quick retool on the fly with a roster that was gutted at the trade deadline in order to get back into the postseason next season.