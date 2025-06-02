Boston Bruins News: Coaching search narrowed, voter fraud, blockbuster trade

After what has turned into a long and exhausting search for the next head coach of the Boston Bruins, we could be getting some closure as to who the next bench boss will be. General manager Don Sweeney has reportedly narrowed his search down to a couple of names, with one name being told he was no longer under consideration, according to an NHL insider.

On his latest 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins informed interim coach Joe Sacco that he was no longer under consideration for the job. That may be the least surprising news to come out of this drawn out long search.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic also reported on Monday that the Bruins are expected to name their next head coach early this week. Marco Strum, Jay Woodcroft, and Mitch Love continue to be the names being circled in rumors.

Elias Lindholm surprisingly receives Selke Trophy votes

File this under What are we even doing here? Chris Johnston of The Athletic released the voting results for the Selke Trophy, and there was a stunning name that popped up on the list, Bruins forward Elias Lindholm.

Yeah, as you can see, Lindholm received a vote, albeit just one, but that writer has some explaining to do. I’m not sure why he got a vote after the brutal first season in Boston he had, but he did. He even criticized his play earlier this season, and things didn’t get better. He was reportedly dealing with an injury and did play better as the season was coming down the stretch, but just getting a vote for the Selke Trophy is extremely head-scratching, to say the least.

Bruins reportedly fielded Jeremy Swayman trade calls

According to David Pagontta of The Fourth Period, the Edmonton Oilers called the Bruins this season to see if they were looking to move their new $66 million goalie. Sweeney did not, but don’t expect this to be the last time this summer that we hear a rumor that teams are calling to see if the former University of Maine star will be moved.

Edmonton is doing fine with Stuart Skinner between the pipes as they are in their second straight Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. The Oilers may have missed their chance to get one of Boston’s goalies when Linus Ullmark was shipped to the Ottawa Senators last summer. That should have been their target.