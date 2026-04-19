Former Boston Bruins breakout forward earns extension with new club

When Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney signed a slew of free agents in the summer of 2024, one of them was bottom-six forward Cole Koepke. In the previous two years before signing a one-year deal with the Black and Gold, he played in 26 games across two seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, with one goal and two assists.

Little did anyone know what was about to come for both Koepke and the Bruins. Boston would go from a playoff spot at the trade deadline in March of 2025 to finishing in the bottom of the Eastern Conference with the Philadelphia Flyers. As for Koepke, he became the latest of Boston players who had to finish out the season in the bottom-six on an expiring contract.

After the Bruins' dismal season ended, Sweeney made a major roster overhaul, and one of the players who moved on was Koepke. He signed with the Winnipeg Jets, the reigning Presidents' Trophy-winning club, for one year. After a good first season in Winnipeg, he re-signed on Saturday and will spend the next two seasons with the Jets.

Former Bruins forward Cole Koepke signs extension with Jets

Koepke had a career year with the Bruins last season, scoring 10 goals and dishing out seven assists in 73 games, while averaging 11:15 a game. Two of his 10 goals were game winners. In 66 games for the Jets this past season, he tied his career-high in points with 17, on eight goals and nine assists. Those numbers got him two more years in Winnipeg with an AAV of $1.45 million. That's a raise from the one-year, $1 million contract he signed last summer.

The decision to let Koepke walk was the correct one by Sweeney and the front office. There needed to be changes in the bottom six. Boston did that, bringing Sean Kyraly back from the Columbus Blue Jackets and signing Tanner Jeannot from the Los Angeles Kings. Those were just two moves by the Black and Gold that have them back in the postseason after a one-year absence.