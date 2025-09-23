Checking in on the forgotten 2025 Bruins draft pick: Cole Chandler

The 2025 draft class for the Boston Bruins has the potential to be franchise-altering. We already know that a potential star in James Hagens fell to Don Sweeney and the scouting staff at No. 7, but there have been plenty of other names making noise. William Moore is another faller who could impress alongside Hagens at Boston College, while Cooper Simpson impressed at rookie camp and early in the USHL season.

Vashek Blanar and Kirill Yelmelyanov are also quietly looking like early steals, which is a great sign for the Bruins but leaves some of the other draft picks to go quietly about their business in their respective leagues. Liam Pettersson will surely develop into a solid defenseman, whether he makes it to North America or not. Still, Cole Chandler is the pick with the most potential to go by the wayside in this elite class.

The Quebec Martimes Junior Hockey League is usually the most forgotten of the three Canadian Hockey Leagues, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't keep our eye on Cole Chandler. After recording just 32 points in 64 games last season, Chandler started out hot in the first weekend of league play, recording three points in three games.

#NHLBruins prospect Cole Chandler scored his first goal of the year last night. @BNGProductions



Video courtesy of @FloHockey pic.twitter.com/auiXIcNbAf — Eamonn McLean (@EamonnMcLean44) September 22, 2025

Chandler has tons of size and can wreak havoc in the offensive zone with his work down low. He still has plenty of room to grow into his talents, but he's the type of player that could come out of nowhere in a few years and really challenge for a spot on the team. The new NCAA rules are also going to do Chandler a massive favor, as this will be his last season in the QMJHL before he heads to Northeastern.

#NHLBruins prospect Cole Chandler picks up a secondary assist on his first shift of the year in the QMJHL. Nice work down low, and did a good job screening the Goaltender. pic.twitter.com/ufk7hAEfuy — Eamonn McLean (@EamonnMcLean44) September 19, 2025

We know that the front office love their local college guys. Chandler's chances of being a forgotten prospect were much higher if he spent the rest of his career toiling with Shawinigan, but being so close to the organization will do wonders for his development. He is a work in progress, but a couple years at the college game could be just what he needs to flip that switch and become a prospect worth monitoring.