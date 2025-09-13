Cooper Simpson is a good addition to Bruins' quest for more skill

The Boston Bruins' biggest area of improvement is their offensive skill. They have some guys on their roster who can put the puck in the net, but the 2025-26 season should show that the scoring depth is nowhere near where it needs to be to win in the NHL. James Hagens was a great start in this past year's draft, but he and David Pastrnak aren't going to do it all themselves once he turns pro.

The Bruins need to start taking some shots on high-end skill, which could come at the cost of some more reliable two-way players, which would be a tough pill to swallow for the front office. However, something has to change, and that's where players like Cooper Simpson could enter the picture in the future.

The Rookie Camp line of Dans Locmelis, Riley Duran, and Simpson turned some heads at the first practice, as Locmelis and Duran are nearing the chance to make the NHL roster and could form a line in Providence this season.

Simpson wasn't a forgotten player on that line, but he remains deep in the minds of fans, as he is still playing in the USHL this season. Simpson is at least two years away from turning pro, as he will attend the University of North Dakota next season, but it will likely be closer to three to four years.

Cooper Simpson flashed brilliance in first Rookie Camp game

Ironically, Simpson had the best performance out of the trio in the first game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday afternoon. He used his skill to lead his line on many zone entries and created chances with his playmaking abilities.

Have been impressed with Cooper Simpson, No. 65 in black, and his effortless zone entries against Pittsburgh this afternoon. After gaining the line, he cuts through the defense while handling the puck before helping to setup Locmelis for a one-time opportunity. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/1Cn09a860h — Bruins Network (@BruinsNetwork) September 12, 2025

Another encouraging shift from Cooper Simpson, No. 65 in black, as he carries and moves the puck around the attacking zone before ripping a low one-time shot on goal. Love the confidence to tap his stick on the ice afterwards and call for the puck again— talented kid. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/nsCrxkBGSS — Bruins Network (@BruinsNetwork) September 12, 2025

Another zone entry and example of puck skill from Cooper Simpson, No. 65 in black, as he dishes to Fraser Minten, No. 93 in black, after gaining the line. Simpson goes on to setup Minten for a high-danger scoring chance in the slot while working the triangle. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/IprkFKfJs3 — Bruins Network (@BruinsNetwork) September 13, 2025

The third round pick in this year's draft has already exceeded everyone's expectations. Does it mean that in a few years, he will be on the NHL roster? It's too early to tell, but it's hard to bet against him if he looks this good in his first-ever Rookie Camp.