ESPN asks the burning question that a lot of Boston Bruins fans have

Another summer of change for the Boston Bruins and really all NHL teams has begun. For the Bruins, it is a rather big summer for an organization that is going through some big changes following a season where they finished tied for last place in the Eastern Conference with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Boston's management has made it clear that they are not interested in a rebuild, rather a retool on the fly to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025-26. So far, this offseason has been a disappointing one in terms of roster building for next season, and one NHL reporter asks a rather huge question amid listing the latest NHL power rankings for the upcoming season.

ESPN asks whether or not the Boston Bruins have a trade in store this offseason

ESPN listed their summer power rankings with an eye toward next season, and after coming in 29th before the playoffs, the Bruins moved up five spots to No. 24 despite that this has been an offseason where their biggest need has been addressed, yet, at center. However, ESPN reporters asked one big question as we enter the last full week of July.

"Boston's offseason business has primarily involved adding depth around the edges -- and drafting future franchise center James Hagens, who will play another season at Boston College. Is there a big trade in store?"

Depth additions are an understatement. James Hagens falling to them was a big surprise in the NHL Draft last month, but he will likely head back to Boston College for another NCAA season in Hockey East. Is there a big trade in store for the Black and Gold?

One name that has been floated about in a potential trade is Pavel Zacha, but would he fetch what the Bruins need, along with another piece or two? Unlikely, but if Boston general manager Don Sweeney does trade Zacha, he'll need to try his best not to retain any salary.

Truth be told, if this is the roster going into training camp next season, then has there been enough done for the Black and Gold to climb into the Top 8 in the Eastern Conference? Probably not, which highlights the question of whether there is a big trade in store?