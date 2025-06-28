NHL reporter hints at trade chatter heating up around Boston Bruins forward

There are going to be some changes for the Boston Bruins this offseason, and some of them could be eye-opening and happen sometime soon. One name that has been floated about this week, with some trade chatter surrounding them, has been veteran forward Pavel Zacha.

On Friday night during the very lengthy first-round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft in Los Angeles, Jimmy Murphy of RG Media reported on his X account that there was some trade chatter around Zacha this week, and it was heating up during the draft.

NHL reporter hints that trade chatter heating up surrounding Bruins forward

Zacha was acquired from the New Jersey Devils in July of 2022, and at the time, it felt like the Devils grew impatient with him. Boston general manager Don Sweeney was hoping a change of scenery would help him, and it did. Four months into his tenure with the Black and Gold, Sweeney extended Zacha with a four-year deal that carries an AAV of $4.75 million.

Now, halfway through his deal, it appears that Sweeney is looking to possibly move him. What would the return be? That's the question, but you have to think that it is going to be part of somewhat of a big deal that would get. a return that would slot into the lineup next season for first-year coach Marco Sturm.

Zacha has been a key part of the Bruins' top-six the last couple of years after Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired, and he helped bridge the gap up the middle with former Bruin Charlie Coyle, but now, with some roster changes likely, he could be on his way out of Boston. It's not surprising to see some smoke around his name in trade talks as his contract would be a team-friendly one if he does indeed get moved.