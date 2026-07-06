Elliotte Friedman said what Bruins fans wanted to hear about JJ Peterka trade

Right before the NHL Entry Draft was about to get underway in Buffalo on June 26, news began swirling that the Boston Bruins were in trade talks with the Utah Mammoth for right wing JJ Peterka. One question Bruins fans had was what the price was going to be for him.

Right before the Toronto Maple Leafs picked Gavin McKenna with the first overall pick, the trade details were announced, with Boston getting Peterka for two first-round picks in 2026 and 2028. The 2028 pick is Florida's first-rounder. That seemed like a steep price, but it needed to be handed over if Boston was going to address their scoring depth in the top-six. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on his last 32 Thoughts podcast for the summer, said what should be music to all Bruins fans' ears.

Elliotte Friedman drops JJ Peterka take that should be music to Bruins fans' ears

Peterka was picked 34th overall and early in the second round of the 2020 Draft, but over the last three seasons, he scored 20-plus goals for the Buffalo Sabres and Mammoth. There is 30-goal potential there, and Friedman believes that a Peterka/David Pastrnak combination could trouble the rest of the league.

"On paper, Peterka and Pastrnak, they should be fantastic together,'' said Friedman. "You know, Peterka is an interesting guy. Let's put it this way, he's extremely talented.''

As for the price. The reaction was mixed around the league as to what Sweeney ended up paying. According to Friedman, who knows a thing or two about trades and prices that need to be paid, it was a fair price for someone who could bolster the Black and Gold's depth scoring in the top-six.

"I think it's a fair price to pay for somebody who could have the impact that he has,'' Friedman said. "Like I think if you're going to get a guy like Peterka and you're going to give up a late first-rounder, I think that's a fair price to pay for somebody who could have the impact he has.''

Peterka is going to be someone who will have a lot of eyes on him next season. He has four years left on his contract with an AAV of $7.7 million. If he comes and provides the production that some think he can, then it'll be worth the price. If not, then look out.