Bleacher Report said the quiet part out loud about the Bruins addition of JJ Peterka

Make no mistake about it, there are needs that the Boston Bruins have this offseason, and one of them is finding more scoring behind David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie. The latter has set career highs for goals in the last two seasons, and people around the NHL are waiting for him to come back to earth.

Whether or not that happens remains to be seen. However, the truth is, as it was exposed in the first round playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres, their inability to score more goals. That is going to be something that was going to be addressed this summer.

General manager Don Sweeney ended up addressing it in a move nobody saw coming. The Bruins acquired right wing JJ. Peterka from the Utah Mammoth for two first-round draft picks. It caught some people by surprise, but Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report said what a lot of Black and Gold fans hope becomes reality.

Bleacher Report says the quiet part out loud about what Bruins fans hope JJ Peterka turns into

Gretz ranked the 10 biggest moves so far this offseason, and coming in at No. 9 was the Bruins' trade for Peterka. In fact, some fans don't know how they should feel about the trade, but Gretz said what a lot of fans hope becomes reality as soon as 2026-27.

"So much of their goal-scoring a year ago came from David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie, and now they have another potential 30-goal scorer to go along with them,'' wrote Gretz.

Boston will be Peterka's third team in three years, but if there is one thing Bruins fans can look forward to, it's his finding his scoring touch even more wearing the Spoked-B. In 2023-24, he had a career-high 28 goals in Buffalo and followed that up with 27 a year later. This past season in Utah, he potted 25.

So that would be the same as Viktor Arvidsson had for Boston this past season, but Peterka is younger and really looking for consistency. If he can become a 30-goal scorer a year, people think he can, then that would be the dire depth goal-scoring the Black and Gold need going forward.