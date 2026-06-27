Why JJ Peterka wasn't the right swing for the Bruins

The Boston Bruins increased their talent level on Friday night with the acquisition of JJ Peterka, which is exactly what the organization needed after seeing some of their deficiencies this past season. The team pulled through with a surprising 100-point campaign, advancing to the playoffs and falling admirably in six games to the Buffalo Sabres, but the talent and speed gap in the postseason series loomed large.

Peterka makes the team faster and more skilled and strives to motivate core members who might've believed that the team wasn't doing enough to surround them with talent. All of these are good things and justification for Don Sweeney; it's just that he might've been able to do a better job of picking the player he took a swing at.

Peterka has tremendous upside as a three time 25-goal scorer, topping out at 27 goals and 41 assists in the 2024-25 season with the Sabres before they traded him to the Utah Mammoth. Peterka had a massive dropoff in his only season in Utah, but there are reasons to believe that it was a poor fit and a fellow German in Marco Sturm can get more out of him in Boston.

The problem is that I'm not sure how Peterka gets them that much closer to contending. He will score his 60-70 points at some point with the Bruins, and may even go above that number, but there are some definite flaws to his game. He doesn't play defensively particularly well and sometimes gets lost in other areas of the ice, but the things he does well, like ripping the puck and beating defenders with speed, he does very well.

Don Sweeney's idea was correct, but the execution was questionable

Sweeney took a different path than his normal strategy with this selection, but I fear that Peterka isn't the type of player who will serve the Bruins well in the Atlantic Division. The Florida Panthers continue to get tougher, the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning drag you into the fight, and the Montreal Canadiens have some players willing to get dirty. For a player who had a generous 30 hits last season, it's worth wondering how his game translates to a postseason style.

In a limited sample size, Peterka had zero points in his first six playoff games this past spring. The fit in Utah wasn't great, but it would've been nice to see him squeak a couple of points out in their series against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Bruins may not have given up as much as some think, with the 23rd overall pick being a stab in the dark most years, but after seeing a player like Mason McTavish also get traded for two first-round picks, it's worth wondering if Sweeney took his swing at the wrong player.

There is no doubt that Marco Sturm pushed for the German winger, but this might've been one that Sweeney should've overruled his new coach on.