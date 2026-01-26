Elliotte Friedman hints at last-second pivot with potential Bruins' blockbuster deal

All the talk two weekends ago was about Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson and this trade destination. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman had the Boston Bruins as the front-runners to land the blueliner and reunite him with Nikita Zadorov.

Things apparently got so close to being done that the Bruins and Andersson were talking on an extension. That would have been the only way that a deal would have gotten done between the Bruins and Flames if an extension had been in place for the return that Boston was going to send to Calgary. However, at the last second, the Vegas Golden Knights swooped in and landed Andersson. Friedman gave a little more clarity on the situation on his latest 32 Thoughts podcast on Monday.

Elliotte Friedman gives an explanation on Rasmus Andersson trade talks

There were rumors that Sweeney had an extension for Andersson for seven years with a $9 million AAV. Friedman all but confirmed that, but Vegas and former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy weren't going to lose him to Sweeney.

"The Golden Knights wanted him badly and didn't want anyone else to get him,'' Friedman said. "They almost lost him to Boston. Boston had $63 million on the table, and there were Calgary Flames players who were under the impression he was going to take it, and the Golden Knights stepped up and said enough of this nonsense, we're trading for this guy and they got it done.''

Vegas got it done without an extension, something they have done before, and it has worked out. It happened last season with Noah Hanifin from the Flames. Expect an Andersson extension sometime before free agency begins in July.

If Boston had done that trade, it would have been a hefty price with young defenseman Mason Lohrei reportedly involved, along with other pieces and draft picks. Now the Bruins are left looking elsewhere as to who they can target before the deadline, if they are indeed looking to add. Their play over the next week-plus will determine that fate.