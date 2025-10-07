Don Sweeney doesn't mince words about Bruins first-year coach Marco Sturm

When the Boston Bruins fired Jim Montgomery last November, it didn't come as a surprise. The team was struggling and it appeared frustration was growing throughout the organization. General manager Don Sweeney named Joe Sacco interim coach for the rest of the 2024-25 season.

Last year, Boston got off to a slow start, and it was never able to fully recover. On Monday, Sweeney and the rest of the Bruins management met with the media ahead of Wednesday night's season opener against the Washington Capitals on the road. Sweeney sounded like someone who wasn't happy with the way things went last September.

“I just didn’t think we were as invested as a group last year. And it always starts with the players from that standpoint,” Sweeney said. “We did not raise our level of competition in the daily preparation that was necessary, and it showed up.''

That could be considered a shot at Montgomery, but with the former Bruins coach now with the St. Louis Blues, we'll let it be. In June, Sweeney hired Marco Sturm, and it is safe to say that he was impressed with the way he ran his first camp.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney showers Marco Sturm with praise

Sweeney didn't mince words when discussing how Boston's camp went under Sturm with a roster that has some key players returning from injuries and some free agent additions that are going to bring a heavy game to the bottom of the Black and Gold's lineup.

“You’ve heard his voice throughout camp, and I think that’s really important for our players to understand that he’s in charge of this and he’s running it,” said Sweeney. “He’s delegated really well with the areas of staff that he has. Our guys know who’s at the head of the boat in this situation, and they’re on board.

“And he’s going to hold them to the standard that he holds himself to and wants to as a coach. He wants to have success. He’s going to demand that of each and every one of us.”

One thing that must happen early in the season is that the boat can't take on water with a daunting schedule in the first month. There are some big-time contenders on the schedule in October, and their first trip out west. Getting off to a good start is imperative this season if they want to be in the mix come early April for a postseason berth.