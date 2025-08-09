Bruins facing a brutal gauntlet of powerhouse teams in the first month of 2025-26 season

In early June, the Boston Bruins named Marco Sturm their next head coach, replacing Jim Montgomery, who was fired last November, and Joe Sacco, who was named interim coach and let go following the 2024-25 season. Montgomery is now in charge of the St. Louis Blues, and Sacco has moved onto the New York Rangers on Mike Sullivan's staff.

Sturm has his work cut out for him with a roster that has improved some from this past season, but nothing eye-opening to get fans excited. Maybe the most exciting part of Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm returning from injuries, or Jeremy Swayman and Elias Lindholm having very good performances at the IIHF World Championship in Sweden.

The NHL released the schedules of all teams last month, and the Bruins have a difficult first month under Sturm. Let's break down the Black and Gold's October schedule.

Breaking down Bruins October 2025 schedule

October 8: at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m.

October 9: vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 7 p.m

October 11: vs. Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.

October 13: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 1 p.m.

October 16: at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.

October 18: at Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m.

October 19: at Utah Mammoth, 7 p.m.

October 21: vs. Florida Panthers, 7:30 p.m.

October 23: vs, Anaheim Ducks, 7 p.m.

October 25: vs. Colorado Avalanche, 3 p.m.

October 27: at Ottawa Senators, 7:30 p.m.

October 28: vs. New York Islanders, 7:15 p.m.

October 30: vs. Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.

All times are Eastern Time Zone

What a first month for the Bruins under Joe Sacco

Boston will play 13 games in the first month of the season, but it's a grueling schedule that includes two games with the Colorado Avalanche in a seven-day span, and they open the season with a back-to-back against the Capitals in Washington and Blackhawks in the home opener. They will also welcome Brad Marchand and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers and visit former coach Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights, and former teammate Linus Ullmark and the Ottawa Senators.

It remains to be seen if there are going to be any additions to the Bruins roster ahead of training camp, but make no mistake about it, the month of October is a difficult one for a team that will be looking to get off to a good start after a disappointing 2024-25 season that saw a ton of change.