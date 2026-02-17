Czechia looking for Pastrnak to step up in do-or-die game

Team Czechia will be looking for superstar David Pastrnak to step up in what will be Czechia’s biggest game at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Czechs ended the preliminary round with a whimper. They dropped a 4-3 overtime loss to Switzerland, setting them up for a date with Denmark in the qualification round. While facing Denmark seems like a winnable game for Team Czechia, everyone knows that nothing should be taken for granted at the Olympics.

That said, the Czechs have yet to see Pastrnak take over a game like he usually does. His speed and elite skills haven’t really been a major factor in any of Czechia’s three games.

Canada did a great job of shutting him down in their opening match. The Canadian side dropped Czechia 5-0. Pastrnak rebounded to score a goal in his team’s 6-3 win over France. However, he failed to score against Switzerland, particularly in overtime.

That situation leaves the Czechs playing a do-or-die game on Tuesday against Denmark. The winner moves on to face Canada. The loser gets an early trip back home. That’s why it’s the biggest game for Pastrnak and Czechia. The focus will be on winning the next game. After that, the focus will shift to the quarterfinals.

Pastrnak’s breakout could come at any time

Elite-level players like David Pastrnak are a ticking time bomb. They can go off at any time. And when they do, there’s no stopping them. Just because Pastrnak hasn’t single-handedly taken over a game at this point doesn’t mean he can’t or won’t.

That’s the danger that Denmark faces in their next meeting. It’s also the risk that Canada could face in their rematch, if Czechia gets there. Pastrnak is too good to remain quiet for long.

Sure, we’ve seen stars struggle in international tournaments in the past. But when looking at the odds, they’re in Pastrnak’s favor. All it takes is a spark to light the fire. That’s why a strong game against Denmark could be the catalyst that sends Pastrnak to the moon.

It’s worth pointing out that Czechia failing to advance to the quarterfinals would be a massive upset. That’s something Czechia just wants to avoid. We’ve gotten to the point in the tournament where there’s no tomorrow.

Win one game and live to play another day. Pastrnak’s been there before. He’s been a Game 7 hero in the past. That’s the resume that could help him lead Czechia to a big win on Tuesday.