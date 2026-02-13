Bruins' Players who have honored their countries at the Olympics

The 2026 Olympics will be the first time since 2014 that NHL players have been allowed to go to the Olympics.

The Boston Bruins have nine players going to represent their countries at this year's Olympics.

2026 Boston Bruins Olympians

Eight of the nine Bruins named to their countries' teams will be going to their first Olympics. The only Bruins player who will not be able to play in the Olympics is Pavel Zacha, who is dealing with an upper-body injury.

Five countries were represented by these nine players, the United States, Sweden, Finland, Latvia, and Czechia.

Charlie McAvoy - USA Defenseman

Jeremy Swayman - USA Goaltender

Hampus Lindholm - Sweden Defenseman

Elias Lindholm - Sweden Forward

Joonas Korpisalo - Finland Goaltender

Henri Jokiharju - Finland Defenseman

Dans Locmelis - Latvia Forward - Bruins prospect

David Pastrnak - Czechia Defenseman - Flag Bearer

Paval Zacha - Czechia Forward - not playing

Past Bruins Olympians

Now, before the NHL was not allowed in the 2018 and 2022 Olympics, the Bruins have had their fair share of players join their countries for the Olympics. Unless you are Brad Marchand, who tried out for Team Canada in 2014 but got the call this year.

1. Brad Marchand

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

was invited to try out for the 2014 Olympics - but Canada was loaded with star power

Oldest first-year Olympian in Milan

representing Canada

2. Patrice Bergeron

Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

represented Canada - 2010, 2014

won gold in both trips to the Olympics

3. Tuukka Rask

Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

representing Finland - 2014

won a bronze medal when Team Finland blanked Team USA 5-0

4. David Krejci

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

represented Czechia - 2010, 2014

5. Zdeno Chara

Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

represented Slovakia - 2006, 2010, 2014

Flag Bearer in 2014

6. PJ Axelsson

Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

represented Sweden - 2006

was an underappreciated player who helped Team Sweden win gold

The 2026 Olympics are also the first Olympic Games in which the Boston Bruins did not have someone representing Team Canada. Even though they have some strong players from the country, they were not strong enough to get elected to join the Olympics.

Patrice Bergeron was the last Bruins player to win gold at the Olympics, so it will be interesting to see if any of the current generation will have the same luck.