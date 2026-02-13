Causeway Crowd
Bruins' Players who have honored their countries at the Olympics

The NHL has been allowed to join the Olympics for the first time since 2016, here's a look at all the Bruins who got to honor their country.
Julianna DeGray
Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The 2026 Olympics will be the first time since 2014 that NHL players have been allowed to go to the Olympics.

The Boston Bruins have nine players going to represent their countries at this year's Olympics.

2026 Boston Bruins Olympians

Eight of the nine Bruins named to their countries' teams will be going to their first Olympics. The only Bruins player who will not be able to play in the Olympics is Pavel Zacha, who is dealing with an upper-body injury.

Five countries were represented by these nine players, the United States, Sweden, Finland, Latvia, and Czechia.

  • Charlie McAvoy - USA Defenseman
  • Jeremy Swayman - USA Goaltender
  • Hampus Lindholm - Sweden Defenseman
  • Elias Lindholm - Sweden Forward
  • Joonas Korpisalo - Finland Goaltender
  • Henri Jokiharju - Finland Defenseman
  • Dans Locmelis - Latvia Forward - Bruins prospect
  • David Pastrnak - Czechia Defenseman - Flag Bearer
  • Paval Zacha - Czechia Forward - not playing

Past Bruins Olympians

Now, before the NHL was not allowed in the 2018 and 2022 Olympics, the Bruins have had their fair share of players join their countries for the Olympics. Unless you are Brad Marchand, who tried out for Team Canada in 2014 but got the call this year.

1. Brad Marchand

Marchand playing
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
  • was invited to try out for the 2014 Olympics - but Canada was loaded with star power
  • Oldest first-year Olympian in Milan
  • representing Canada

2. Patrice Bergeron

Patrice Bergeron
Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
  • represented Canada - 2010, 2014
  • won gold in both trips to the Olympics

3. Tuukka Rask

Tuukka Rask in net
Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
  • representing Finland - 2014
  • won a bronze medal when Team Finland blanked Team USA 5-0

4. David Krejci

Krejci shooting the puck
Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
  • represented Czechia - 2010, 2014

5. Zdeno Chara

Chara fighting Maroon
Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
  • represented Slovakia - 2006, 2010, 2014
  • Flag Bearer in 2014

6. PJ Axelsson

Axelsson
Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
  • represented Sweden - 2006
  • was an underappreciated player who helped Team Sweden win gold

The 2026 Olympics are also the first Olympic Games in which the Boston Bruins did not have someone representing Team Canada. Even though they have some strong players from the country, they were not strong enough to get elected to join the Olympics.

Patrice Bergeron was the last Bruins player to win gold at the Olympics, so it will be interesting to see if any of the current generation will have the same luck.

