After a busy week at the 2026 Winter Olympics for group play for men's hockey, things are about to get exciting as the tournament now moves to qualifying and quarterfinal rounds. There are eight Bruins players who are going to begin play on Tuesday with a dream of winning a Gold Medal on Sunday morning.

2026 Winter Olympics Qualifying and Quarterfinal Round Schedule

Things will begin on Tuesday with eight teams playing for the right to face one of the four teams that received byes into Wednesday's quarterfinals. They will not have the luxury of having a day off in between games, which comes with not taking care of business in group pool play.

Tuesday's Qualifying Round Games

Germany vs. France, 6 a.m.

Switzerland vs. Italy, 6 a.m.

Denmark vs. Czechia, 10:30 a.m.

Sweden vs. Latvia, 3:10 p.m.

All these game times are EST. They will be available on the Peacock streaming app. As far as Boston players go, David Pastrnak and Czechia will play Denmark in an elimination game. As far as the last game goes, the winner will play Team USA on Wednesday. Sweden has Bruins players Elias Lindholm and Hampus Lindholm, while Latvia has Boston prospect Dans Locmelis, having a good tournament so far.

Wednesday's Quarterfinal Round Games

Slovakia vs. Germany/France winner, 6 a.m.

Canada vs. Denmark/Czechia winner, 10:30 a.m.

Finland vs Switzerland/Italy winner, 12:30 p.m.

Team USA vs Sweden/Latvia winner, 3 p.m.

Team USA gets the last game on Wednesday, 9:10 p.m. local time, which isn't exciting. Head coach Mike Sullivan said his team has been getting back to the Olympic village at 1:15 a.m. local time, which is less than ideal. Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy and Team USA are guaranteed to play at least one member of the organizaion in Wednesday.

After the quartefinals are complete, the remaining teams will be reseeded for the semifinals on Friday.