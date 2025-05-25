Cryptic Don Sweeney quote suggests Bruins' troubles this summer could be brewing

Stop me if you've heard this before. The Boston Bruins, under general manager Don Sweeney, are entering an off-season with contract negotiations with a key player on tap. The last time we went down this road just one year ago, well, let's just say it didn't go well in terms of relationships between the player and the organization. Regardless of what anybody says, it played a large role in the underperforming and dismal 2024-25 season.

Those contract negotiations were between goalie Jeremy Swayman and the front office last summer, and they dragged on more than they should have. They went all summer and didn't come to an end until two days before the season opener, when the Black and Gold boarded a plane for South Florida and the season opener against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers last October.

From the drop of the puck on opening night until the New Jersey Devils closed the curtain on Boston's season in April with an overtime win in the season finale for the Bruins, it was a lost season for the Black and Gold before it started. Much of it had to do with Sweeney digging in his heels in a contract dispute rather than settling it quickly. He's facing that same scenario again this summer, and when grilled by Boston Herald reporter Steve Conroy, well, Sweeney seemed not to be in a talking mood when it comes to getting a deal done with a rising Bruins forward.

Don Sweeney gives cryptic quote about Morgan Geekie's contract negotiations

In Vermont, getting ready for the NHL Entry Draft next month in Los Angeles, in what is a huge seventh pick for the future of the organization, Sweeney spoke with Conroy on the phone and was asked about Morgan Geekie and if there was any sign of a new contract. It's safe to say that Sweeney didn't really want to go down that road, and with a rather cryptic quote.

“I have no issues with the timeline of our discussions,'' said Sweeney. "We’d like to get it done. We know that it’s going to be somewhere between a one- and an eight-year deal. How’s that?”

Well, there you go. Clearly getting a deal done is a priority for Geekie, Sweeney and the Bruins, but finishing answering the question with a "How's that?'' is certain something. Is that frustration already settling in with Boston's GM who just got a contract extension? Maybe, but you can undertsand why.

The last thing he wants is a repeat of a contract issue with another player this summer, who nearly doubled his career-high in goals this season. In 77 games, Geekie had 33 goals, 16 more than in 2023-24, and 57 points. With Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak as linemates, they were the Bruins' best line following the trade deadline sell-off Sweeney had.

Of course, Geekie's going to get at least a one-year deal, but going up to eight years and ending it a "How's that?" is not the answer from someone who is closing in on a deal with that player. Until then, Bruins fans have every reason to worry that they are in for another off-season of a contract negotiation that will drag out longer than it should.