3 Bruins Takeaways From Overtime Loss to Islanders

Coming off a road trip that saw the Boston Bruins lose three games in regulation, the task was tough on a quick turnaround. Less than 24 hours after losing 6-4 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Canada on Saturday night, the Bruins hosted a New York Islanders team that was well-rested and in their hotel room beds before the Black and Gold even left Toronto.

After rallying to tie the game, the Bruins lost in overtime when Bo Horvat scored on a breakaway. It's too bad because the Bruins did everything but score in overtime and a save by Ilya Sorokin with the rebound getting behind the Bruins led to the breakaway. Here are three quick takeaways from the loss for Boston.

Bruins power play hits a new low

Talk about getting an early break for a team that has been struggling to put the puck in the net. Just over three minutes into the game, Cole Koepke opened the scoring when a center pass at the goal mouth deflected in off of his body. Islanders coach Patrick Roy challenged for goaltender interference but the goal stood meaning New York was shorthanded.

Instead of doubling the lead against the NHL's worst penalty-killing team what do the Bruins do? You guessed it they allowed a shorthanded goal just 21 seconds later. Talk about a momentum killer. After not generating a goal on the rest of the power play, shortly after the penalty expired New York took the lead at 2-1. Talk about a sequence that sums up their recent struggles.

Bruins defensive zone struggles continue

During their recent stretch, the Bruins have not been defending well in their defensive zone. On Saturday night, Charlie McAvoy lost a puck battle behind the net which led to a Matthew Knies goal. In the third period against New York, it reared its ugly head again.

Down 3-2 entering the third period, a turnover by Mason Lohrei led to Anders Lee scoring his second goal of the game for a 4-2 lead when he was left alone in front of the net. McAvoy's reaction by breaking his stick over the crossbar sums up the frustration and last week of hockey for the Black and Gold.

David Pastrnak starting to heat up

Against the Maple Leafs, Pastrnak scored two goals but it wasn't enough to complete the comeback. Sunday night with the Bruins down two in the third period and scored two goals to force overtime and help his team get one point for the standings.

Boston took advantage of a New York defensive turnover and Morgan Geekie found Pastrnak with a cross-ice pass and one-timed a shot by Ilya Sorokin. Then with under eight minutes left, he tied the game when he redirected a perfect pass from Pavel Zacha home. If there is one thing the Bruins need, it's him starting to heat up scoring.

Things get much harder for the Bruins with the Edmonton Oilers visiting on Tuesday night before a road trip to Tampa Bay and Florida following. Somehow, someway, the Black and Gold need to find some answers with their all-around game.