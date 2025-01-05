3 Bruins' Takeaways From Frustrating Loss to Maple Leafs

On Saturday morning, Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews confirmed that he would be making his return to the lineup against the Boston Bruins. After missing six games, he made a big impact in his return.

Matthews finished with a goal and two assists as Toronto's top-line dominated the Bruins to extend the Black and Gold's losing streak to three games. After losses to the Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, and Maple Leafs, Boston has some. soul-searching to do on their trip back home Saturday night. Here are three takeaways from Toronto's victory at home.

Bruins power play continues to be bad

It doesn't appear that the Bruins power play slump isn't going to end anytime soon. They had one full two-minute opportunity then a quick 20-second chance before Elias Lindholm took a high-sticking penalty to even things up. On the one full chance they had, it was as bad of one as they have had all season long.

Not only did the Bruins fail to register a shot, they failed to control the puck much at all. It might have been the easiest kill that the Maple Leafs have had all season long. It's to the point now where teams should not be too scared to take a penalty against the Black and Gold.

Matthew Knies was the best player on the ice

Who was the best player on the ice? That is easy, it was Toronto's young star Matthew Knies. He had his first career hat trick with Matthews helping him out with a pair of assists. His first goal was a nice redirection of a shot to give the Maple Leafs a 2-0 second-period lead.

In the third period, he won a battle with Brandon Carlo which led to a nifty backhander that beat Jeremy Swayman to break a 2-2 tie, then after David Pastrnak tied the game, he gave Toronto the lead back at 4-3. Matthews won a battle against Charlie McAvoy behind the Boston goal and fed his teammates who tallied the game-winning goal.

Bruins fall short in responses to Maple Leafs goals

To the Bruins' credit, twice in the game, they responded to Toronto's goals to answer back, but they needed it a third time and couldn't find it. In the second period after Knies' first goal made it 2-0 Leafs, Morgan Geekie scored 12 seconds later to to cut the deficit to 2-1.

In the third period, after Knies made it 3-2, Pastrnak answered back 34 seconds later when he picked the pocket of John Tavares just inside the Toronto blueline and he heat Joseph Woll with a wrist shot. After Knies' third goal of the game, the Black and Gold were not able to find the tying goal for the third time. You can only fall behind so many times and battle back to tie it.

Boston has a quick turnaround as they will host the New York Islanders on Sunday night at the TD Garden looking to break their losing streak of three games. This was about as bad of a road trip as it could have been for the Bruins at the midway point of the season.