Boston Bruins Matchup With Toronto Maple Leafs Became Much More Difficult on Saturday

To say that things have been a struggle for the Boston Bruins on their current three-game road trip would be an understatement. In their first two games, they have scored a grand total of two goals, one each in losses to the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers. They lost 3-1 to the Caps on New Year's Eve afternoon and Thursday night was one of their most frustrating losses to an Rangers team spiraling downward.

The Bruins will look to salvage some points on the trip on Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. That is a lot easier said than done. The two Original Six and Atlantic Division rivals have split their first two meetings this season with each team winning on their home ice. If the Black and Gold are going to get any points whatsoever, they'll have to do it with Toronto getting their superstar and captain returning to the lineup at Scotiabank Arena.

Maple Leafs getting Auston Matthews back against Bruins

After missing the Maple Leafs' last six games, Auston Matthews will draw back into the lineup against the Bruins. The last time he played was on Dec. 20 against the Buffalo Sabres. After just over two weeks off, the superstar said after Toronto's morning skate on Saturday that "The last couple skates I've had have felt good." Wonderful.

Boston is struggling to score goals even strength or on the power play and combine that with Toronto getting Matthews back, that's a recipe for disaster for the Bruins and interim coach Joe Sacco. Currently in third place in the division and just four points clear of the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot, points are at a premium for the Black and Gold right now and an already difficult challenge just got nearly impossible considering the way they're playing.

As if Matthews coming back is bad news, it gets even tougher with Boston having to return home right after the game to host the New York Islanders on Sunday night who will be rested and waiting for them. When it rains, it pours.