Former Bruins Players & Coach Puts Pressure on Management to Make Necessary Additions

The Boston Bruins have been sputtering along nearly halfway through the 2024-25 season. Given the way they started the season with all kinds of issues, it’s somewhat surprising to see them sitting in third place in the Atlantic Division. From special teams' struggles to a lack of scoring from their big-named players to depth production, it’s been an issue.

If the Bruins are going to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, then they’ll need to address their lack of scoring depth at some point. The race for an Eastern Conference postseason berth is going to likely go down to the wire and if they are going to get at least a wild card spot, then they’ll need to make some changes other than firing Jim Montgomery. One former Boston coach and player called out the Black and Gold’s front office to improve their offense.

Mike Milbury calls on the Bruins’ front office to improve the team's offense

One look at the numbers and it is clear that the Bruins need help offensively this season. There are still two months before the trade deadline in early March, but currently, Boston is averaging just 2.62 goals a night and their power play has ticked up to 30th in the NHL, but just connecting 13% of the time going into Thursday night’s game at the New York Rangers.

"It's going to be incumbent upon management to find ways to get this team better offensive weapons otherwise they're running in neutral,'' said Milbury.

He's not wrong, however, this is going to force GM Don Sweeney to be active at the trade deadline, but the question is, just how active will he be? What will he part ways with to get a job done? Would a package surrounding Trent Frederic and other pieces be good enough to bring in the player that they are missing up front? Time will tell, but one thing is accurate, currently, the Bruins need more goal-scoring forwards if they are going to make a run come playoff time.