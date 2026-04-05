Bruins' season-long trend ended at worst possible time vs. Lightning

The Boston Bruins aren't a team that can play from behind. Marco Sturm's style and the roster makeup don't allow for chasing the game, and they are much more comfortable with scoring early and maintaining a lead. One team that has turned that strength into a weakness for the Bruins this season is the Tampa Bay Lightning, with two come-from-behind victories. However, for the most part, Boston has been flawless.

Bruins 31-0-4 when leading at 40:00 mark. — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) April 4, 2026

The Bruins have given away some games with overtime or shootout losses, but in 35 games when leading after the second period, they've secured at least a point. They led for the 36th time on Saturday night against the Lightning, and now that we know all three of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators, and Detroit Red Wings lost in regulation, it would've been very nice for the Bruins to at least get a point.

For the first time this season, they weren't able to do it. The Lightning tied the game early in the third, and a weak goal against from Jeremy Swayman was the end of the Bruins' 35-game streak. The good news is that none of those teams won, which means it was no harm, no foul to Boston's playoff chances, but they could've solidified it if they hadn't let the streak end.

Boston has a chance to get right back on track on Sunday afternoon when they face the fourth team chasing them, the Philadelphia Flyers, who are tied with 88 points. A regulation win will put them eight points clear with five games remaining for Philadelphia, which would nearly put them out of reach. While the loss to the Lightning is disappointing, the hope is that it serves as a wake-up call for a team with some disappointing losses mixed in with all the wins over the past week and a half.

It's a small blip on an otherwise perfect season when leading after 40 minutes. While this result stings, it's a sign that this Bruins team is better built for the playoffs than some expected before the season started.