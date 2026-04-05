Why a Lightning series could derail the Bruins’ Stanley Cup Playoffs run

The Boston Bruins are going to be happy if they can make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they aren't going there just to make a quick exit. While either of the two first-round series they'll have if they are in a wild card spot will be difficult, it's going to be a little bit of a better matchup if they can find a way to play the Carolina Hurricanes. The Tampa Bay Lightning would be the worst-case scenario for the Bruins, that is, if they make the postseason at all.

This game really encapsulates why the Tampa Bay Lightning would be a tough first round matchup for the Bruins in the playoffs. Of course the B's actually need to win a game or two here before they can start thinking about the playoffs — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) April 4, 2026

Two of the more devastating losses of the season have come at the hands of the Lightning. The first was the Stadium Series, where they took a commanding lead outdoors, only to let the Lightning back into it by losing their discipline in the second period. Saturday evening's loss wasn't quite as bad, as the Bruins were only up 1-0 in the third period, but it had some similar themes to the outdoor loss.

When the Bruins get an early lead, their game plan changes. They attempt to play a game where they sit back on their heels, play a more structured game, get pucks in deep, and keep pucks to the outside on their goaltenders. I'm not saying it's a bad plan with the roster as it is, because it has been working for large parts of the season, but it's a dangerous game to play against the Lightning.

Tampa Bay has a great counter-attacking team. They are great off the rush, but they can also get teams running around in the defensive zone once they get extended possession. They want teams to play on their heels, as they have so much talent on their roster to exploit a tiny mistake and put the puck in the back of the other team's net.

The Bruins certainly saw that on Saturday, and if by some shocking twist they did play Tampa Bay in the first round and win, the following series against the Buffalo Sabres or Montreal Canadiens would offer a similar type of matchup. If the Bruins finished on the Hurricanes' side of the bracket, the Metropolitan Division is a much better fit for Boston's style.

Of course, the first step for the Bruins is making the postseason, but if that happens, fans should hope they don't see the Lightning, Sabres, or Canadiens until the Eastern Conference Final.