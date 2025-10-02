Several Bruins players facing make-or-break preseason game against the Capitals

Just over two weeks into training camp and four preseason games, things are winding down for the Boston Bruins with the season opener against the Washington Capitals just six days away. On Thursday night, the Black and Gold will be in D.C. to play their opening night opponent in what is likely one final chance for some players to impress the coaching staff ahead of cuts looming.

First-year head coach Marco Sturm has broken his groups up in practice recently with Groups A and B. The first group has been mostly made up of players who will likely break camp with the Bruins, while Group B has been made up of players who are destined for the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL).

On Thursday morning, the Bruins released their roster for their next-to-last preseason game in Washington, and it gives three players a chance to make their case to be in the NHL, and one prospect who is in dire need of making an impression.

The Bruins' preseason roster against the Capitals gives younger players one last opportunity

It feels like Matej Blumel had all but locked up a roster spot for the Bruins next week, but two other players, Alex Steeves and Matthew Poitras, are not as certain to remain. The guess here is that Steeves sticks around and Poitras will end up in the AHL, but he is being given another chance to show that he does deserve to be in Boston.

Poitras falls in the same category as Fabian Lysell; the numbers game crunch might get the best of them because of the offseason addition GM Don Sweeney made over the summer. Lysell recently spoke about how this camp has been a disappointment, but it appears that he sees the writing on the wall.

As far as goalies go, both Michael DiPietro and Joonas Korpisalo are listed on the roster against the Capitals, and the backup goalie battle could also be decided tonight. There is a lot on the line against Washington for several players, and decisions could be finalized after 60 minutes of action.