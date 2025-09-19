Bruins' head coach Marco Sturm is setting Matej Blumel up for success

If a Czechia-born player is looking to crack an NHL lineup and make a difference, the Boston Bruins are likely the best option for them. Matej Blumel can learn from David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha, who will likely take him under their wing if he makes the roster. According to the reports coming out of the first day of training camp, Zacha may have already assumed that role.

Matej Blumel said the chance to play alongside a coupe of fellow Czech players in Pastrnak and Zacha appealed to him when choosing the Bruins.



He added that he’s spent the last week staying at Zacha’s place and getting his bearings of the city. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) September 18, 2025

It seems like Zacha isn't the only person who is in Blumel's corner. Head Coach Marco Sturm was singing his praises in Thursday's press conference, and he placed him on a line with Zacha to start camp. Sturm has been trying to adopt a system where he places players into pairs for training camp to help build chemistry. This would suggest that Blumel's pairing is Zacha.

Blumel's chances of making the lineup seemed slim once Don Sweeney signed so many bottom-six forwards during free agency. It'll be hard for a two-way contract like Blumel to beat out any of the veterans the Bruins brought in. However, pairing him with Zacha likely tips Sturm's hand that he sees him on the opening night roster.

Sturm on Matej Blumel, who was the leading goal scorer in the AHL last season and hoping to crack the Bruins NHL roster this year:



"He's one of those guys where we had to make sure we're going to cover this guy because he's such a good shooter and scorer. Especially on the power… pic.twitter.com/abRiYqeW4d — Bridgette Proulx (@bridgetteproulx) September 18, 2025

When you're comparing a guy to Leon Draisaitl, the hopes for him have to be high. While Blumel might never be a top forward for the Bruins, having a skilled player like him who can improve the powerplay and chip in some much-needed offense will be a massive advantage for Sturm. It isn't easy to see any of the other depth pieces bringing that element to the team.

The Bruins need to start taking chances if they're going to find the depth to make this team a contender again. Adding a bunch of sandpaper forwards to the bottom six and hoping to grind games out has to stop, and that transition could begin with Blumel making the roster.

Zacha, being the player the Bruins tied Blumel to, also raises an interesting question about the center's future in Boston. While his name has been in trade talks for much of the offseason, and there was a chance he still could be on the move before the regular season started, it seems like Zacha could be there to stay.